‘I Saved Us’: Mechanicsville Girl, 13, Calls 911 After Crash, Fights Through Pain To Come Home

Instead, the 13-year-old Maryland girl dialed 911, saved her cousin’s life, and lived to fight through unimaginable pain — broken bones, surgery scars, and trauma most adults couldn’t bear — all with her mother refusing to leave her side.

“She said, ‘Mommy, I saved me and Megan Rowley’s life.’ Girl, yes you did.”

Those were the powerful words from the mother of 13-year-old Lilly, a Mechanicsville girl who’s become a symbol of strength across Southern Maryland following a horrific crash earlier this month.

Lilly was the passenger in the car when they were struck head-on in a violent crash that left both hospitalized with serious injuries.

Rowley remains in critical condition, while Lilly has undergone multiple surgeries, including a procedure to remove part of her intestines after doctors discovered liver lacerations and a twisted duodenum, according to her family, who has been documenting her recovery as she prepares to go home on Tuesday, June 10.

She suffered a broken collarbone, broken wrist, broken spine, fractured nose, deep leg wounds, and a severe concussion, they said.

She doesn't remember much, her family said — except making a 31-second 911 call that her mom believes helped save their lives.

“I could not believe that after seeing the car,” her mom wrote in a June 5 update. “Her phone was totally undamaged. That’s a miracle. A true miracle.”

After nearly two weeks in the hospital, Lilly was set to be discharged Tuesday, despite her mother’s fears that it’s too soon.

“She has no strength to walk. All she wants to do is sleep. She’s lightheaded. Her collarbone pain is excruciating,” her mom said, worried that insurance limits may rush recovery. “But my girl is ready to come home, and Mommy is ready to have her here.”

Still, the physical healing is only half the story.

Lilly's mother — who has been by her side 24/7 — lost her own dog of 17 years during the ordeal and is now struggling to stay afloat.

With no remaining sick time and two children to care for, she launched a GoFundMe titled “Stand With Lilly And Her Mom In Tough Times,” organized by Shannon Nelson.

“I’m not worried about my needs. I can go without, as long as my babies are taken care of,” her mother wrote. “I have my parents, but they have bills too and drive daily to see Lilly. Besides David, I have no one else I can depend on. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

The campaign has raised more than $9,500 to help cover living expenses, recovery supplies, and support for Lilly’s brother, Hunter.

An Amazon wish list filled with healing items, comfort gifts, and even gift cards was created by Lilly herself, who reportedly lit up with joy when she saw the outpouring of love. “Mommy, I feel so loved,” she said.

Lilly’s mental health battles and past bullying made the community’s support even more powerful.

"She suffers from depression and anxiety. She goes through times of feeling so alone, but you all have shown her she is not alone, and I am forever grateful for that,” her mom shared.

Despite heartbreaking setbacks and waves of pain, Lilly has found strength in small moments — laughing in the cafeteria with family before being rushed back to her room in agony, dreaming about Raising Cane’s chicken tenders, or simply smiling at the thought of being home.

Her mom is holding out hope that Megan, who lived with them and was like a sister, will come home soon too.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“It feels empty without her. I just know in my heart Megan will be home sooner than anyone thinks,” she wrote.

“I am so proud to be Lilly’s mom. My girl survived one of the most traumatic accidents I’ve ever seen.”

