Former St. Mary's EMS Chief Charged For Tampering With Narcotics Boxes, Fentanyl Vials: Sheriff

Leonardtown resident Thomas Patrick Raley, 39, who was the subject of an investigation into the suspected tampering with the security seal on a narcotics box at a local medical unit is facing nearly three dozen charges following his arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

In July, the sheriff's office determined that the seal on a medic box containing vials of fentanyl had been broken.

Further investigation uncovered that the security packaging on fentanyl vials within the medic box had also been compromised.

According to the sheriff's office, "in response to these findings, detectives conducted simultaneous investigations at all county medic units," which led to the discovery of other tampering incidents involving multiple narcotics boxes.

Similar incidents were also reported in nearby counties.

Raley, 39, was ultimately identified as a suspect, investigators say, and he was the lone perpetrator, they added.

On Wednesday, Raley was arrested by members of the sheriff's office and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, charging him with 34 criminal counts that include:

Theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000;

Theft scheme of $100 to under $1,500;

Second-degree burglary;

Three counts of theft of $100 to less than $1,500;

Four counts of theft less than $100;

Two counts rogue and vagabond;

Twenty-one counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

CDS: Possession of controlled paraphernalia for the purposes of illegally administering a controlled dangerous substance.

Raley was taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leondardtown, where he was being held pending a bond hearing.

