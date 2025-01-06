Former Fire Chief’s Granddaughter Fighting to Recover From Mechanicsville House Fire

The community is rallying around 13-year-old Rylee Johnson, who suffered serious injuries shortly before Christmas when her family's Mechanicsville home went up in flames and was destroyed.

Crews from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and nearby agencies were called around 8 p.m. on Dec. 23, where there was a reported blaze caused by a candle in the area of Three Notch Road and Oakville Road.

Upon arrival, first responders found the teen suffering from serious injuries, and she was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of second- and third-degree burns to her face, neck, arm, and torso, according to her cousin.

"Rylee was home with her grandparents, and her older brother when this horrible fire took place," Michelle Gwaltney wrote, noting that the teen lost everything in her bedroom, and that the entire house was destroyed by soot and water damage.

Moving forward, Johnson - the granddaughter of former Fire Chief and current Board of Director Bobby Johnson - faces an uphill battle that will see her traveling to and from the Children's Hospital, in addition to daily treatments at home.

"The family has been displaced and is currently in a hotel, having to foot the expenses and emotional struggle of this event," her cousin stated.

"Bobby and Pat are asking for basic needs at this time and anything that you could do to help out to get this little girl's belongings replaced."

Following the fateful fire, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department rallied the community to collect items for the girl, which were distributed to her family shortly before the new year.

Nearly $20,000 was also raised on behalf of the Johnson family through a GoFundMe campaign that can be found here.

"Insurance will eventually kick in, but it is such a long and expensive process," Johnson's cousin added. "As a family, we thank you, and please keep them in your prayers."

