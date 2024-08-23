Fair 79°

SHARE

Felons Caught With Cache Of Weapons, Drugs During St. Mary's County Investigation, Sheriff Says

Three felons are facing charges following an operation in Southern Maryland that led to the recovery of weapons, a massive amount of drugs, and cash, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

The guns and other items seized during the bust in St. Mary's County.

The guns and other items seized during the bust in St. Mary's County.

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A yearlong investigation into reported drug sales in the region led to the arrests of the trio, and the seizure of cocaine, weed, pills, and weapons.

Those charged:

  • John Kevin Fitzgerald Reed, 60, of Charlotte Hall;
  • James Nathaniel Reed, 77, of Mechanicsville;
  • Francis Lavern Reed, 55, of Mechanicsville.

All are facing multiple felony drug and firearm charges.

As a result of the investigation, members of the sheriff's office seized over 1,150 grams of cocaine, more than 455 grams of cannabis, over 500 various unprescribed pills, more than $17,700 in U.S. currency, 15 firearms, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Two of the guns were previously reported stolen.

Investigators made note that all three men were prohibited from possessing weapons due to previous convictions.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Mechanicsville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE