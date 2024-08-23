Felons Caught With Cache Of Weapons, Drugs During St. Mary's County Investigation, Sheriff Says

A yearlong investigation into reported drug sales in the region led to the arrests of the trio, and the seizure of cocaine, weed, pills, and weapons.

Those charged:

John Kevin Fitzgerald Reed, 60, of Charlotte Hall;

James Nathaniel Reed, 77, of Mechanicsville;

Francis Lavern Reed, 55, of Mechanicsville.

All are facing multiple felony drug and firearm charges.

As a result of the investigation, members of the sheriff's office seized over 1,150 grams of cocaine, more than 455 grams of cannabis, over 500 various unprescribed pills, more than $17,700 in U.S. currency, 15 firearms, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Two of the guns were previously reported stolen.

Investigators made note that all three men were prohibited from possessing weapons due to previous convictions.

