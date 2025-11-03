Dirt Bike Riders Rip Through Mechanicsville Neighborhood, Leaving Trail of Damage, Sheriff Says

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 40000 block of Waterview Drive in Mechanicsville around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, after receiving multiple reports of “two riders on dirt bikes tearing up the property.”

By the time deputies arrived, the suspects had vanished—but not before leaving “visible damage to a grassy area and nearby landscaping,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos released by investigators show two riders dressed in dark clothing, masks, and helmets, riding red and black dirt bikes through the neighborhood.

The vandalism incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the riders or has information about the case is asked to contact Cpl. Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8161.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mechanicsville and receive free news updates.