Maryland Family Welcomes Baby, Then Loses Everything In Lightning-Fueled House Fire

The devastating blaze broke out shortly before 9:50 p.m. Friday, May 30, on Gunpowder Road in Hampstead, just as thunderstorms rolled through northern Baltimore County, according to the Hereford Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters arrived to find flames tearing through a two-story home, with fire showing from the front and side of the structure.

“(Crews) assumed first due engine responsibilities and established command, stretched multiple hose lines, and initiated a fire attack from the exterior,” the department said.

Firefighters confirmed the back of the home was initially untouched, and entered through that side to combat the fire on both floors. But they couldn’t safely access the attic due to active power lines, and attempts to knock down flames through the gable vents failed, officials said.

The structure was ultimately declared a total loss.

No one was home at the time, as homeowners Matt Sauer and Carly Jordan Cohen Sauer were at the hospital with their newborn daughter, who was still in the NICU.

The couple lost every possession in the fire. One family member confirmed their cat also died. They also gained a new family member.

A GoFundMe created by Matt’s brother, Christopher Sauer, raised more than $20,000 in just 24 hours before the family paused donations after receiving overwhelming support in physical goods, gift cards, and supplies.

“This has been an incredibly emotional time for our family with the newborn still in the NICU,” Christopher wrote. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank each and every one of you for your support. God bless you all!”

Loved ones across Hereford have stepped up with clothing, diapers, household items, and prayers.

“Unfortunately last night, while my cousin and her husband were at the hospital with their newborn daughter, their house and everything inside — including their sweet cat — were lost to a devastating fire,” a relative wrote. “They’ve lost everything they had.”

Debbie Malone called on the tight-knit Hereford community to support the family, while friend Matthew Ambrosyous Thomas added: “They are at the hospital because they just had their baby girl two days ago... Unfortunately, their family pet and everything they own has been lost.”

Locals also organized drop-offs for clothing, gift cards, and newborn items.

“Hereford is showing up for this family and I love it,” one friend wrote. “This is one of my best friends’ houses… If anyone can donate clothes or baby supplies, I will be collecting for them. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

