‘Bear Attack’ Turns Out To Be A Trip, Fall At Prettyboy Reservoir, Officials Say

Officials from the Baltimore County Fire Department set the record straight on Monday afternoon after there were multiple reports about a possible attack at Prettyboy Reservoir.

According to the department, a woman saw a bear, ran, and tripped while fleeing, leaving her with minor scratches.

The bear never made contact with the woman.

"Reports of a bear attack at Prettyboy Reservoir were inaccurate," officials said. "The bear never made contact. If you see wildlife, stay calm, give it space, and back away slowly."

