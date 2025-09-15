Mostly Cloudy 81°

‘Bear Attack’ Turns Out To Be A Trip, Fall At Prettyboy Reservoir, Officials Say

Tales of a bear attack in Maryland may have been grossly exaggerated, according to officials. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Pviper101112
Zak Failla
Officials from the Baltimore County Fire Department set the record straight on Monday afternoon after there were multiple reports about a possible attack at Prettyboy Reservoir.

According to the department, a woman saw a bear, ran, and tripped while fleeing, leaving her with minor scratches.  

The bear never made contact with the woman.

"Reports of a bear attack at Prettyboy Reservoir were inaccurate," officials said. "The bear never made contact. If you see wildlife, stay calm, give it space, and back away slowly."

