2 Dead, 3 Airlifted After Fiery Crash On Route 30 In Hampstead: State Police

Troopers were called shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, June 6, to the Hampstead Bypass (Route 30) for a violent wreck involving two pickup trucks and a dump truck, according to Maryland State Police.

A Ford pickup truck heading south crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing into a Chevrolet dump truck, which then slammed into a Chevy pickup, MSP said in a statement.

The driver of the Chevy pickup died at the scene. A passenger in the dump truck was taken by ambulance to Carroll Hospital Center, where they also died, police said.

Their names have not been released pending family notification.

Three other people — the dump truck driver, another passenger, and the Ford driver — were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Photos from the scene show multiple helicopters landing on the roadway, flanked by fire and EMS crews from Carroll County and Hereford Volunteer Fire Co.

The Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS said crews from Troopers 1, 3, and 5 were all involved in the rescue.

“Your teamwork and coordination make a critical difference,” the department said.

The road was closed for about five hours while MSP’s Crash Team launched an investigation.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

