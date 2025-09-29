Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide Inside Timonium Home, Authorities Say (Developing)

At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, officers were called to the 100 block of East Padonia Road, where there was a reported shooting in a home.

Upon arrival, members of the Baltimore County Police Department found a man and woman who both suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

"Preliminarily, it appears as if the male’s injury was self-inflicted," investigators said.

No details about either victim were released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

