On Wednesday, Sept. 24, Baltimore County Police said homicide detectives charged Karl Geiger, 65, with first-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 15 killing of 69-year-old Patricia Watson-Geiger.

Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Oakcroft Drive in Timonium around 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 15, where they found Watson-Geiger with “apparent trauma to the upper body.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geiger was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody after a weeklong investigation.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

