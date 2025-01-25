Heavenly Sign From Above Leads Timonium-Area Woman To $50,000 Lottery Jackpot

Known only as “Glo,” the Timonium-area resident, who has been a dedicated Lottery player for nearly 40 years, claimed her life-altering prize at Lottery headquarters after trusting her instincts on numbers tied to her late dad.

“Glo” shared that the special moment came when she was stuck in traffic after leaving a family member’s home, when a license plate caught her eye, featuring her father’s birthday.

Taking it as a sign from above, she stopped at the Marathon station on York Road in Lutherville and played Pick 5 using those sentimental numbers.

Weeks later, while out with her sister, “Glo” decided to scan her tickets. To her shock, a Pick 5 ticket dating back to November was good for the $50,000 win.

“Stunned,” she said, she celebrated the incredible news with her sister before rushing home to share it with her family.

“I feel blessed,” she said, reflecting on the win. “If you have a chance to play, then you have a chance to win.”

The devoted Lottery fan plans to use the money wisely, setting aside funds for her children’s future and tackling much-needed renovations on her home. Still, she has no plans to quit playing.

“Hopefully, I’ll win again—God willing—for even more!” she added with a smile.

Her $50,000 victory on a $1 straight bet ticket also brought a bit of luck to the Marathon station, which earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

For “Glo,” it seems her father’s memory isn’t just an inspiration—it’s her lucky charm.

