The Timonium resident and DC native, 49, died late on Wednesday, Sept. 17, in a car crash, leaving behind his two boys and a family that is still grappling with their new future.

"Brendan's sons, Carter and Briggs, were the center of his universe," his obituary states.

"He could often be found cheering them on from the sidelines of many, many local lacrosse and football fields, and most recently, along the region's finest fairways, his big chest bursting with pride."

A graduate of Gonzaga College High School in DC, O'Connell stayed local, later attending Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia and graduating from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Before his death, O'Connell was a property manager for Pelican and managed Towsontown Condominiums.

"In loving memory of our friend and colleague, Brendan. He will forever be a part of the Pelican flock, remembered for his kindness, dedication, and the joy he brought to those around him," Pelican Property Management posted on Facebook. "Rest peacefully, Brendan — you will be deeply missed! May the four winds blow you safely home."

According to his obituary, O'Connell himself excelled at lacrosse in both high school and college and he was "an enthusiastic and passionate sailor, who loved racing on crews from the waters of the Bay to the deep blue of the Caribbean."

Following his death, more than $25,000 has been raised on behalf of his family to "help make sure (they) have the futures Brendan dreamed of to ensure their educational and financial needs are met in (his) absence."

"Brendan was driven by an urge to help others in any capacity needed and will be remembered by scores as a selfless, loyal and true friend," loved ones said.

"Keeping with his Irish heritage, he beamed upon meeting you and made you feel as though you were family."

A GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"Brendan's extensive circle of friends meant the world to him. In the overwhelming space of his loss, please share what you can to show his boys all that he meant to so many of us," organizers wrote.

"The fund for Carter and Briggs will be professionally managed to maximize impact and their long-term security. We are grateful for your generosity."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lutherville-Timonium and receive free news updates.