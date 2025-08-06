929‑Pound Monster Marlin Puts Timonium Angler in Million‑Dollar Club

Angler Drew Osmeyer, of Timonium, got the annual White Marlin Open — one of the largest billfish tournaments in the world — off to an exciting start in Ocean City, reeling in the massive marlin.

Osmeyer, aboard the 63-foot Barbara B vessel, has been the talk of the event after stunning the crowd with a 929.50-pound fish, which earned an estimated prize of $4,481,364.57.

The catch was reported on Monday, Aug. 4. It is reportedly among the top five largest fish ever caught at the event.

Other notable hauls came from Florida man Tommy Farella, who landed a 95-pound tuna worth upwards of $1.8 million, as well as two other tuna caught earlier this week — both weighing more than 52 pounds and each worth more than $150,000 in prize money.

