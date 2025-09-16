The crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, in the 9500 block of Cedarville Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Investigators said Glacken, 54, of Lusby, collided with an SUV in the eastbound lanes. He died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening. Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Glacken’s death sent shockwaves through Southern Maryland, where he was remembered as a craftsman, family man, and friend whose generosity touched countless lives.

"Following in the footsteps of his father, he became a master auto body technician and painter — a craft he pursued with passion, precision, and pride," his obituary states. "He was known for his tireless work ethic and unmatched dedication, not only to his profession but also to the people around him.

"Jeff was always the first to offer a helping hand, and his kindness left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him."

Above all, family was his world.

“His greatest accomplishment and the pride of his life was his daughter, Elizabeth Glacken, and his grandson, Eugene Causey,” his obituary says. “Jeff loved being a father and grandfather, and he treasured every moment spent watching Eugene grow. His legacy lives on in the love he gave, the values he passed down, and the family he adored.”

Friends and family shared their heartbreak in emotional tributes.

“I’m gutted by the news that I lost another friend, Jeff Glacken,” Frank Lancaster wrote. “Jeff and I were close and spent a lot of time together in the late 90s and early 2000s.

"He was there when Veronica and I were starting out and was a groomsman in my wedding. We stayed in touch over the years, but not nearly enough. Rest peacefully, my friend, until we meet again.”

"It was a true honor to learn from you you were a great teacher and role model it helps the heart to know you went doing what you loved and had passion for," AJ Causey added.

His cousin, Lawrence Shiley, also shared his grief. “Feeling sad just heard I lost my cousin to a motorcycle accident Sunday. RIP Jeff Glacken,” he wrote.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Homes, 4405 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic.

