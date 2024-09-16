Lusby resident Theodore Frederick Harris received a term of 18 years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of two charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors say that in February 2023, a child reported instances of abuse to her mother, who alerted the authorities, leading to a joint investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services.

Through that investigation, Harris was developed as a suspect, and when interviewed by detectives, admitted to the abuse. When the details of the case emerged, a second victim came forward and reported that Harris had also abused her when she was a child.

Harris has an additional 12 years of prison time hanging over his head, then, he will be on five years of supervised probation upon release and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

