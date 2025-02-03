Lusby 911 Caller Arrested, Pal Charged With Assault: Cops

Michael Cook Oswald, 52, of Lusby, was arrested after multiple calls to 911 late last month, claiming he had been assaulted and making concerning statements about potential violence, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 10200 block of Tickle Lane and spoke with Oswald, who appeared intoxicated and accused Khalaia Myasha Brown, 24, of assaulting him. Brown, however, denied the claim and alleged that Oswald had actually pushed her.

After deputies explained the handling of the situation, Oswald reportedly became belligerent, they say. Officers left the scene, but moments later, Oswald called 911 again—multiple times—making threats against others in the home.

This time, deputies returned and placed him under arrest. Oswald was charged with obscene telephone misuse, disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault. Brown was also charged with second-degree assault.

