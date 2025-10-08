The third time wasn't the charm for Arbaugh, who made multiple phony 911 calls during a night of boozing after members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office gave him a reprieve, officials said.

Deputies were called late last month to the area of Rousby Hall Road near the traffic circle in Lusby for a welfare check, where there were reports of a man slumped over on a guardrail.

The first call came in at 10:54 p.m. on Sept. 22.

A responding deputy called to the area found Arbaugh in what showing signs of what was described as "extreme intoxication," but he was allowed to return to his home without further incident.

Arbaugh was just getting started.

A short time later, at 11:38 p.m., Arbaugh called 911 and hung up, officials said. Deputies responded and determined no emergency existed.

Still not done.

At 11:58 p.m., Arbaugh again called 911, making statements that were non-emergent and unrelated to any crime.

He was warned to stop misusing 911. He did not heed the warning.

Minutes later, at 12:50 a.m. the following morning, he called a third time — again without cause. When deputies returned to his home, they found him still “heavily intoxicated.”

This time, there was no warning.

When told he was under arrest, Arbaugh resisted, forcing deputies to physically restrain him.

He was then taken to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with telephone misuse: repeated calls, and resisting arrest.

No details about his next court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lusby and receive free news updates.