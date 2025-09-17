The situation played out just before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 16, when Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Golden West Way in Lusby after a 911 call reporting gunfire.

Investigators said Lusby residents Nicholas Derick Dwayne Griffith, 25, and Timothy William White Jr., 28, told deputies they were outside fixing a tire when a dark-colored sedan rolled up.

The passenger fired two shots, and Griffith returned fire. Roughly five to seven minutes later, the pair called 911, investigators said.

Minutes earlier, at 11:52 a.m., a nearby resident reported a suspicious vehicle abandoned in their yard.

Surveillance video showed two people running away.

Deputies identified the vehicle as a Ford Focus with Virginia tags, registered to 19-year-old Khiantae Rai-Vaugh Marquez Robinson of Lusby.

Investigators believe Robinson was the shooter.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Asia Ta’liyah Bell of Lusby. She was arrested nearby on Golden West Way, but Robinson remains at large, deputies said.

Criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

