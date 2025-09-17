Overcast 67°

SHARE

Asia Bell Arrested, Khiantae Robinson Wanted For MD Shooting

What started with two men changing a tire in Southern Maryland turned into a shootout in broad daylight, leaving deputies hunting for a gunman.

Asia Bell and Khiantae Robinson

Asia Bell and Khiantae Robinson

 Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff
Asia Bell

Asia Bell

 Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff
Khiantae Robinson

Khiantae Robinson

Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The situation played out just before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 16, when Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Golden West Way in Lusby after a 911 call reporting gunfire.

Investigators said Lusby residents Nicholas Derick Dwayne Griffith, 25, and Timothy William White Jr., 28, told deputies they were outside fixing a tire when a dark-colored sedan rolled up.

The passenger fired two shots, and Griffith returned fire. Roughly five to seven minutes later, the pair called 911, investigators said.

Minutes earlier, at 11:52 a.m., a nearby resident reported a suspicious vehicle abandoned in their yard. 

Surveillance video showed two people running away.

Deputies identified the vehicle as a Ford Focus with Virginia tags, registered to 19-year-old Khiantae Rai-Vaugh Marquez Robinson of Lusby. 

Investigators believe Robinson was the shooter.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Asia Ta’liyah Bell of Lusby. She was arrested nearby on Golden West Way, but Robinson remains at large, deputies said.

Criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

to follow Daily Voice Lusby and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE