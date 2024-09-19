Mostly Cloudy 72°

Antonio Bolden Accused Of Attempted Murder At MD Gas Station

A man who shot his co-worker at a Maryland gas station before attempting to flee in a work van has been apprehended and charged with attempted murder, state police say.

Antonio Lamont Bolden

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Antonio Lamont Bolden, 36, is behind bars following a reported shooting at a Talbot County gas station that left a 29-year-old man hospitalized days later.

Investigators say that first responders were called shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning to the 4100 block of Ocean Gateway in Trappe, where they found 29-year-old Salisbury resident Aigner Smith suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and face.

He was airlifted to an area hospital by a state police helicopter, where he remained as of Thursday, Sept. 19, according to officials.

The preliminary investigation determined that Bolden and Smith arrived at the gas station in a van before the shooting, after which, Bolden fled in the vehicle, leading to a BOLO for the van.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department and deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office located the van and observed Bolden attempting to carjack another vehicle in Cambridge, leading to his arrest.

Bolden was charged with charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and numerous misdemeanors, including reckless endangerment and firearms offenses.

He's being held at the Talbot County Detention Center pending his next court appearance.

