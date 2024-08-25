Fair 81°

Two Adults Found Dead, Four Children Unharmed In Reported New Market Shooting: Sheriff

Two people were found dead inside a Frederick County home also occupied by four children on Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
A death investigation is underway by the sherif's office after deputies were called around 7 a.m. on Aug. 25 to a home in the 7000 block of Mandalong Court in New Market for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two adults dead in the home. The children were not harmed.

Th cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story.

