Two Adults Found Dead, Four Children Unharmed In Reported New Market Shooting: Sheriff

A death investigation is underway by the sherif's office after deputies were called around 7 a.m. on Aug. 25 to a home in the 7000 block of Mandalong Court in New Market for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two adults dead in the home. The children were not harmed.

Th cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story.

