Two Adults Found Dead, Four Children Unharmed In Reported New Market Shooting: Sheriff

First responders were called at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 25, to a home in the 7000 block of Mangalong Court in New Market, where they found 33-year-old local resident Crimea Malita Baker, and Arlington native Sean Antoine Lange, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Four children inside the residence at the time of the shooting were unharmed.

It is believed they were shot at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the morning of the murders.

Investigators say that they believe the victims were living together at the time of the double murder. Baker is the mother of all four children and Lange is the father of one.

“This was a heinous targeted double murder, a crime of rage and anger," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. "This is the type of crime that shocks the conscience of Frederick County residents.

"There is absolutely no reason to believe there is any risk or threat to the local public at large.

"I can assure the public that every available investigator and agency resource will be brought to bear in this case until the person(s) responsible are identified, arrested, and brought to justice."

