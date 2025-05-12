Cassidy, of Frederick County, was killed alongside 19-year-old Summer Giffin when they were hit by the eastbound Brunswick Line Train 872 around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, near Keep Tryst Road, Maryland State Police said.

The train was carrying more than 100 passengers and was en route to Union Station when the crash occurred, shutting down the tracks for hours while first responders and investigators worked the scene.

Cassidy's family is now preparing to say goodbye, and more than $22,000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe campaign created by his uncle, Conor Beck, to help cover funeral and burial costs.

“We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that our beloved Cian Cassidy was tragically taken from us far too soon in a tragic accident,” Beck wrote. “Cian was only 21 years old, with his whole life ahead of him.”

Cian is remembered as a kind, vibrant soul with a love for life and deep devotion to family. He leaves behind his mom, Katie Grolton, stepdad, dad, older sister, two younger brothers, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

“His bright smile and love of life made him unforgettable to everyone who knew him,” the GoFundMe reads.

“His passing has left an immeasurable void in our hearts and our lives.”

Beck noted that any funds remaining after memorial expenses will be donated in Cian’s memory to Mike’s Place, a local charity close to the family’s heart.

Family friend Susie Allen Coughlin posted a heartfelt tribute online.

“We are so incredibly heartbroken to share that Billy’s best friend Cian tragically lost his life earlier this week,” she wrote.

“This loss has created a huge void in our hearts today and always. If you have the means to donate, I know his family would truly appreciate it.

"But no matter what, if you can, please hug your kids a little tighter tonight.”

Those wishing to help the family can donate here.

"Any contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated and will go directly toward honoring Cian’s memory and giving him the farewell he deserves."

