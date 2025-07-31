Alex Wisniewski was riding his motorcycle to work on the morning of Saturday, July 26, when he was hit by a car, according to his fiancée and friends.

He was airlifted to shock trauma for treatment and evaluation of critical traumatic injuries leaving him facing an arduous recovery.

Wisniewski sustained an extraordinary list of injuries, including a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg, both wrists were broken, a broken collarbone, broken ribs, a broken sternum, and a broken back in three places, including the tailbone and two spinal fractures, loved ones said.

He also suffered a broken elbow, fractured cheek and eye socket, a crushed right leg that will require reconstruction, a punctured lung, and a hole through his heel caused by protruding bone.

He has already endured five surgeries, with more procedures still to come, including rebuilding his lower right leg with titanium plates in the coming weeks, according to his family.

Doctors have warned that his recovery will take at least six months, and he may remain hospitalized for up to two weeks as he undergoes additional leg reconstruction surgeries and begins the long rehabilitation process.

“He has a very long road ahead,” Lisa Wright, Wisniewski’s fiancée, shared in an update on the family’s GoFundMe page. “This is life-shattering for him and I. He is so active as a human this is beyond comprehensible and still feels like a bad dream.”

Lisa added that a nurse happened to be at the scene and helped Alex until he was airlifted by medevac to the hospital.

She said he remains in an immense amount of pain, but pain medication is helping, and he is not ready for visitors yet.

Family friend Steph Doyle, who organized the GoFundMe on behalf of Wright, said the financial burden ahead is overwhelming.

"Alex will need several surgeries and months of rehabilitation," she said. "He will not be able to work during this time, and the medical costs and living expenses will be significant."

Even with insurance and legal action underway, the costs for ICU care, surgeries, and rehabilitation far exceed what is covered.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“If you’re able to donate, even a small amount, it would mean a lot to Alex, his fiancée Lisa, and their dogs Marla, Nemo, and, kitties," Doyle said.

"Your support will help relieve some of the financial burden so he can focus on healing.”

