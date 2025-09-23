Maryland State Police said they arrested William Stephen Lanham Jr., 40, of Salisbury on Saturday, Sept. 20, after pulling him over in Talbot County.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a trooper from the Easton Barrack stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck on U.S. Route 50 near Lomax Street for suspected impaired driving.

While conducting the stop, police said the trooper “observed multiple criminal indicators” — and the search turned up two loaded firearms along with suspected methadone and Xanax.

Lanham now faces multiple charges, including:

Two counts of a loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance;

Additional firearms-related violations.

Police said he was also issued multiple traffic citations, including for suspected DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Lanham was arrested and taken to the Talbot County Department of Corrections, where he is being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

