Wild Wheelies And Wrecks: Maryland ATV Pursuit Ends In Foot Chase, Arrest: Police

Denzel Wilbert Johnson, 30, faces more than a dozen charges after deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office observed him performing dangerous stunts on an ATV in Salisbury on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The incident began near W. Isabella Street and N. Division Street when deputies saw Johnson doing a wheelie on an ATV causing traffic to back up while he put on a show, according to the sheriff's ofice.

Deputies attempted to stop Johnson, but he ignored them, running a red light, making illegal U-turns, and even driving onto a sidewalk and through a park.

When Johnson tried to make a left turn onto N. Division Street, his ATV hit a curb, sideswiping another vehicle before becoming lodged. Deputies said Johnson then fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended unharmed after a short pursuit.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, and the vehicle sustained minor damage, deputies said.

Johnson is facing the following charges that include:

Attempting to elude uniformed police on foot;

Attempting to elude uniformed police by other means;

Reckless driving;

Negligent driving;

Failure to return to and remain at the scene of an accident;

Knowingly driving an uninsured motor vehicle;

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle;

Failure to stop at a stop sign;

Failure to stop at a stop line;

Failure to stop at a steady red signal;

Failure to obey a traffic control device;

Driving on a sidewalk;

Unsafe lane change;

Failure to drive on the right side of the roadway;

Failure to display license to police.

