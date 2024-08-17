Weekend Storms To Douse Parts Of DC, Maryland, Virginia: Forecasters

What started as a pleasant weekend in the DMV is going to be doused by rain as storms move into the area, with the possibility of severe weather on Saturday leading into Sunday.

The most intense weather is expected to come down between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, with upwards of three inches of rain reportedly possible.

AccuWeather forecasters said that much of the Northeast had close to a week of dry weather since Debby unleashed torrential downpours that triggered flash flooding and rises on some of the region's rivers.

"There can still be flash flooding of small streams and urban areas where it manages to pour for a couple of hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said, "but that sort of condition would tend to be highly localized."

Temperatures will remain high during the storms, which may continue through Sunday afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued in parts of Virginia, while some areas in Maryland are subject to a Special Marine Warning that may bring hail.

"A few storms may produce strong to severe wind gusts," forecasters said. The are is in a Marginal Risk (one out of five) for severe weather."

