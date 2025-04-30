Watch: Drunk Driver Slams Into Deputy's Cruiser During Maryland Traffic Stop

The crash happened just before 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, on eastbound Route 50 near Romancoke Road in Queen Anne’s County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy First Class Schulz had pulled over a driver and was still in his patrol car when a separate vehicle — reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed — crashed into the back of his cruiser, authorities said.

Video of the crash can be viewed here.

The impact pushed Schulz’s patrol SUV forward about 10 feet, causing it to hit the stopped vehicle in front.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the terrifying moment of impact and the immediate aftermath, with officers scrambling to respond.

Both vehicles were totaled, police said.

Schulz was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The alleged driver, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Teta of Stevensville, reeked of alcohol and showed clear signs of impairment, officials said. He failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test.

He was arrested at the scene and hit with multiple charges, including:

DUI;

DWI;

Driving vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on highway;

Negligent driving;

Reckless driving;

Failure to obey traffic control device;

Driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions;

Driver changing lanes when unsafe.

"This serves as a stark reminder that impaired driving endangers everyone on the road, including law enforcement officers who are simply doing their jobs," Sheriff Gary Hofmann said. "This could have easily ended in unimaginable tragedy.

"Maryland’s Move Over law exists to protect those who serve, and it must be taken seriously.

"Our deputies put themselves in harm’s way every day, but incidents like this are preventable when drivers make responsible choices."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.