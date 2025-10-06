Fair 68°

Violence In Eden: 27-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed During Downtown Maryland Fight, Police Say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a downtown fight, prompting a homicide investigation by Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police via Facebook
Eden resident Kem’mon La’Austin Walker, who was found with an apparent stab wound after officers were called to the 200 block of E. Main Street in Salisbury shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4.

Upon arrival, they found Walker suffering from multiple stab wounds. According to Maryland State Police, Walker was rushed to TidalHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deadly incident is now under investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit with an assist from the Salisbury Police Department.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing has been asked to contact state police detectives.

