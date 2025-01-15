Unruly Passenger Busted Ditching Drugs After Dash Across Lexington Park Highway: Sheriff

It all went down on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when deputies pulled over a GMC Yukon Denali on Three Notch Road near Buck Hewitt Road.

Things then took a turn.

While deputies questioned the driver, Lexington Park resident Toney Leonard Daye, they spotted CDS paraphernalia in plain sight, investigators say.

When asked to step out, the passenger, Thomas Austin Goldring III, who has no fixed address, made a run for it, darting across busy lanes of traffic on Threee Notch Road before officers caught up to him.

Goldring didn’t go down easy, officials said.

He allegedly fought back, trying to ditch multiple bags packed with suspected controlled dangerous substances before deputies ultimately seized:

146.2 grams of fentanyl;

14.4 grams of crack cocaine;

15 grams of marijuana;

$1,872 in cash.

Deputies weren’t done yet.

A vehicle search turned up more contraband, including packaging materials, manufacturing gear, and 17 Suboxone sublingual film packets.

The driver, identified as Toney Leonard Daye, 58, of Lexington Park, was also caught with suspected crack cocaine and CDS paraphernalia.

Goldring faces a slew of charges, including:

CDS possession with intent to distribute;

CDS possession of a large amount;

CDS possession not cannabis;

Resisting arrest;

Disorderly conduct.

Daye was charged with:

CDS possession with intent to distribute;

CDS possession of a large amount;

CDS possession not cannabis.

Both suspects were hauled off to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where they’re being held pending bond hearings.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.