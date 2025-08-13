Overcast 77°

Tyrone Edward Proctor Accused Of Killing Boy In MD: Sheriff

A Southern Maryland man already behind bars is now accused of abusing and killing an 11-year-old boy earlier this year, authorities said.

Tyrone Edward Proctor

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Deputies and EMS crews were called to the 22000 block of Castle Pollard Way in Great Mills on May 8 for a report of an 11-year-old not breathing, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Life-saving measures were attempted before the child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore later ruled the boy’s death a homicide.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division took over the case, serving multiple search warrants and collecting evidence. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, Tyrone Edward Proctor, 40, of Great Mills, was served with a grand jury indictment charging him with:

  • Child abuse first-degree: contributing to the death of a child under 13 years;
  • Child abuse first-degree: course of conduct;
  • Child abuse first-degree: severe physical injury;
  • Child abuse second-degree;
  • Reckless endangerment.

Proctor has been held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center since July 19, 2025, on unrelated charges.

The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff’s office.

