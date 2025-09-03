Tyjuan Chapple, 26, was served with an arrest warrant Wednesday, Sept. 3, and remains in the custody of the Maryland Division of Corrections, according to Maryland State Police.

Chapple was indicted by a Somerset County Grand Jury on July 25 after homicide investigators presented the case, police said.

He is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.

The charges stem from the March 29 death of Shane Lanham, 28, who was found lying on the ground and unresponsive inside a cell at the Eastern Correctional Institution.

“The preliminary investigation indicates Lanham was in a cell with another inmate prior to being found,” police said.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit launched the investigation after being contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Intelligence and Investigative Division.

No details about any upcoming court dates were released by state police.

