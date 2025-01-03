Two Airlifted To Trauma Centers After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lexington Park: State Police

The crash was reported shortly before noon on Jan. 2, when the driver of one vehicle made an unsafe lane change, on Three Notch Road near Corporate Drive, colliding with another vehicle and causing both to overturn, police said.

The driver of a third vehicle involved was not injured.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by Trooper 7. Meanwhile, the second driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital by Trooper 2, authorities confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the Leonardtown Barrack.

