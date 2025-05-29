Truck Driver Wanted After Serious Hit-Run Crash Near Maryland’s Bay Bridge: Mdta Police

The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, on the westbound side of US-50 in Queen Anne’s County, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police.

Officers from the Bay Bridge Detachment responded near the approach to the bridge span and found a black Scion tC, a silver Jeep Wrangler, and a gold Honda Odyssey damaged in a wreck.

The driver of the Scion was seriously injured and had to be flown to a nearby hospital by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, officials said.

According to investigators, they believe a white tractor-trailer struck the Scion before continuing westbound — never stopping to check on the victims or the wreckage.

The MDTA Police Collision Reconstruction Unit released photos of the suspected truck and is now asking the public for help in identifying both the vehicle and the driver.

The crash remains under active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who can identify the truck is asked to call MDTA Police at 410-295-8146.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.