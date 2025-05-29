Overcast 66°

Truck Driver Wanted After Serious Hit-Run Crash Near Maryland’s Bay Bridge: Mdta Police

A tractor-trailer driver is being hunted down by Maryland authorities after fleeing the scene of a violent four-vehicle pile-up that left one person seriously injured near the Bay Bridge, officials said.

The Maryland crash remains under investigation, according to MDTA police.

 Photo Credit: MDTA via Twitter
 Photo Credit: MDTA via Twitter
 Photo Credit: MDTA via Twitter
 Photo Credit: MDTA via Twitter
Zak Failla
The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, on the westbound side of US-50 in Queen Anne’s County, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police.

Officers from the Bay Bridge Detachment responded near the approach to the bridge span and found a black Scion tC, a silver Jeep Wrangler, and a gold Honda Odyssey damaged in a wreck.

The driver of the Scion was seriously injured and had to be flown to a nearby hospital by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, officials said.

According to investigators, they believe a white tractor-trailer struck the Scion before continuing westbound — never stopping to check on the victims or the wreckage.

The MDTA Police Collision Reconstruction Unit released photos of the suspected truck and is now asking the public for help in identifying both the vehicle and the driver. 

The crash remains under active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who can identify the truck is asked to call MDTA Police at 410-295-8146.

