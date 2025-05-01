Trooper Thrown 25 Feet In Maryland I-68 Crash Focusing On Family, Not Pain

Alvin Wilson clocked a car going 78 mph on Monday, April 28 on I-68 and attempted to flag it down during traffic enforcement — but the driver didn't stop, striking him and sending him flying.

Wilson landed on his back, suffering catastrophic injuries, according to his loved ones, and he was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Among his injuries were a gash to the back of his head, a broken pelvis, fractured sternum, shattered tibia and fibula, along with a snapped humerus and shoulder socket.

According to his family, Wilson will initially undergo three surgeries, with even more in his future, along with several plates, rods, and screws needed to piece him back together.

"Alvin has been the primary financial support for their family, and now he faces multiple surgeries and hospital stays in his future, as well as a long road of healing and recovery," organizers of a GoFundMe set up for the Wilson family wrote.

Although he's in immense physical pain, loved ones say that his biggest concern is his wife and two young daughters.

"This family is led by parents with hearts to serve," Penni Aschenbrener wrote.

"As broken as Alvin’s body is, not to mention the extreme pain he is in, his main concern since the accident is how he is going to continue to provide for his family,"

At New Day Church, where Heather Wilson works as the director of the Children's Ministry, leaders shared the heartbreaking update and called on neighbors to step up for one of their own.

“This is a horrific accident,” one post reads. “Please support this family if you are able. It would be so greatly appreciated.”

As news of the crash spread, the community jumped in to help.

The GoFundMe campaign launched for the Wilsons has raised more than $17,000 so far, and church members are lifting the family in prayer.

Anyone looking to support the Wilson family can do so here.

“God spared his life,” family friend Marcy Hardinger wrote. “But he has a long and difficult recovery ahead.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute?

