Trevor Vollmer, a recent graduate of Pequea Valley High School, was walking with friends on Saturday, June 7, when he was hit by a bus in what loved ones have described as a "heartbreaking accident."

According to a GoFundMe organized by family friend Christine Huntzberry, Vollmer, "an energetic and athletic young man," had been bouncing a ball while out walking.

When it unexpectedly bounced into the bus lane, he instinctively went to retrieve it. That’s when he was struck.

He sustained critical injuries.

“Thanks to the quick actions of his friends and nearby civilians, Trevor received immediate care until paramedics arrived,” his father Joe Vollmer and Huntzberry wrote in the original campaign post.

He was first transported to a local hospital, then transferred to a trauma center “better equipped to handle the severity of his injuries.”

As of Thursday, June 26, Vollmer had been moved to a state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility, where his family says he is making “good and meaningful progress every day.”

In a series of public updates shared through the GoFundMe page, Vollmer's family expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of community support.

On June 16, a message from Huntzberry noted that “every decision being made is centered entirely on what’s best for him.”

That same week, Vollmer — known by those closest to him for his warmth and humor — offered a quote that his family shared publicly: “Why not make someone smile?”

“That reminder has truly lifted our spirits,” Huntzberry wrote. “A little kindness goes a long way.”

In a third update posted by Shirl A. Vollmer, the family reported that Vollmer was continuing to improve in rehab and thanked the public for “the continued love, prayers, and support.”

Vollmer graduated from Pequea Valley this spring and had been preparing to attend West Chester University in the fall.

He was a multi-sport athlete who earned Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four Second Team All-Star honors for baseball after batting .339 with 21 hits, 18 runs, and 11 walks during the 2025 season, according to Lancaster Online.

In the fall, he was named an honorable mention defensive back by the Quarterback Club for L-L Section Five.

Vollmer was in Ocean City with friends during Senior Week, a traditional post-graduation celebration.

The support has come from across the region, including heartfelt tributes from Vollmer's workplace and beyond.

Pollinate+Pop, a local business where Trevor worked alongside his sister Ryan and friends Lincoln and Izzy, shared that he is “deeply loved by everyone who knows him.”

“He brings so much light, kindness, and joy into our lives,” the business wrote. “He is like another son to me.”

They also announced a temporary pause in daily operations so that the team could prioritize being with Trevor during his recovery.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 845 in Downingtown, where Trevor’s father Joe works as a maintenance technician, also urged support.

“Please share this post and let’s help one of our own during this difficult time,” the VFW wrote.

Trevor’s verified GoFundMe, titled “Aid for Trevor Vollmer’s Healing Journey,” has raised over $60,000 to help his family cover the unexpected expenses tied to his care — including travel, lodging, meals, and time away from work to remain by his side.

The family has been clear: “These young people were not intoxicated,” they wrote in the original post, calling any speculation otherwise “false and deeply hurtful.”

They are asking for continued prayers, shares, and donations as Trevor continues his fight to recover.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Please keep Trevor and his family in your hearts,” the team at Pollinate+Pop wrote. “We believe in his strength and the power of community.”

