Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, a deputy on patrol in Lexington Park spotted a Mazda B3000 pickup with historic tags that triggering a license plate reader alert.

The historic tags on the Mazda had a Maryland Vehicle Administration tag pickup order and were registered to a Jaguar, prompting a traffic stop.

During the stop, it was determined that the driver, 25-year-old Tre Matthew Fear, had an active warrant out for his arrest.

That was only the beginning of his troubles.

During a subsequent search, deputies say Fear was found with nearly eight grams of suspected cocaine in a clear, tied-off plastic bag. Investigators also recovered a digital scale with residue and additional paraphernalia.

Fear was charged with possession of CDS: cocaine, and two counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

He's being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

