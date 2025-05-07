Three Shot In Great Mills Ambush; Pair Faces Attempted Murder Charges, Sheriff Says

Cameron David Louis Curtis, 22, of Valley Lee, and Peyton James Robert Curtis, 20, of Callaway, were taken into custody on Tuesday, May 6, in connection with a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in the area of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road in Great Mills, authorities said.

Deputies on patrol in the area around 2 a.m. on May 3 reportedly heard gunfire and rushed to the scene, where they found a car with four men inside.

Three of the victims had been shot. Two were airlifted to area hospitals with injuries; the third refused medical attention. A fourth man was uninjured, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation that had taken place earlier Friday night.

Cameron Curtis was arrested first, around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Four counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Four counts of first-degree assault;

Four counts of second-degree assault;

Firearm use in a felony crime of violence;

Handgun in vehicle;

Loaded handgun in vehicle.

Hours later, Peyton Curtis was also taken into custody following an interview with investigators. He is charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Four counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Four counts of first-degree assault;

Four counts of second-degree assault;

Firearm use in a felony crime of violence;

Two counts of carrying a loaded handgun on person;

Two counts of having a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Both suspects were booked at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and are awaiting bond hearings.

The case remains under investigation.

