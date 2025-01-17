Overcast 36°

SHARE

Third Suspect Nabbed For Lexington Park Shooting After Multi-State Manhunt

A months-long, multi-state investigation into a shooting in Southern Maryland landed a fugitive in hot water after a frantic search, authorities announced.

Charles Henry Thompson

Charles Henry Thompson

Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Mark Albert Fenwick, Jr.; Jarrell Raheim Johnson; and Charles Henry Thompson

Mark Albert Fenwick, Jr.; Jarrell Raheim Johnson; and Charles Henry Thompson

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Maryland State Police helicopter

Maryland State Police helicopter

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park.

22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Charles Henry Thompson, 30, joined Mark Albert Fenwick Jr., 32, of Park Hall, Maryland, and Jarrell Raheim Johnson, 36, of Prince Frederick behind bars in connection to the October 2024 shooting that resulted in a man being airlifted to an area hospital.

 Thompson was apprehended in South Carolina without incident and extradited to Maryland this week, where he now faces charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder.

The arrest marks a major development in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Oct. 30, 2024, in the 22000 block of Valley Estates in Lexington Park. 

That night, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered immediate first aid before he was airlifted to the hospital.

Thompson was arrested and taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he, Fenwick, and Johnson are being held pending their next court appearances.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE