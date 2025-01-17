Third Suspect Nabbed For Lexington Park Shooting After Multi-State Manhunt

Charles Henry Thompson, 30, joined Mark Albert Fenwick Jr., 32, of Park Hall, Maryland, and Jarrell Raheim Johnson, 36, of Prince Frederick behind bars in connection to the October 2024 shooting that resulted in a man being airlifted to an area hospital.

Thompson was apprehended in South Carolina without incident and extradited to Maryland this week, where he now faces charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder.

The arrest marks a major development in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Oct. 30, 2024, in the 22000 block of Valley Estates in Lexington Park.

That night, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered immediate first aid before he was airlifted to the hospital.

Thompson was arrested and taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he, Fenwick, and Johnson are being held pending their next court appearances.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.