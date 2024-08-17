Teenager Airlifted To Hospital After Makeshift Firearm Explodes In Maryland: Fire Marshal

The teen suffered burns and serious injuries attempting to shoot the rudimentary weapon, officials said, which was described as a metal pipe pulled with black powder.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday night, members of the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services paramedics were called to the 200 block of Laysan Teal Court in Queen Anne's County, where there was a report of traumatic injuries.

After being treated, the teen was airlifted by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, where he was listed in stable condition days later.

The Fire Marshal was called in once it was determined the injuries were caused by an explosion, and investigators say that the metal pipe was filled with an unknown amount of black powder subsequently exploded when he attempted to spark the device with a cigarette lighter.

There was no evidence that he intended to manufacture the destructive device for any malevolent reasons, and no criminal intent is suspected, they added.

A search of the property did not lead to the discovery of similar or other destructive devices.

