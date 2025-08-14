Teen Who Set Maryland Home Ablaze With People Inside Charged As Adult, No Bail: Fire Marshal

Deputy State Fire Marshals said the fire broke out around 9:54 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, inside a one-story home on Grant Avenue.

Twenty firefighters brought the flames under control in 10 minutes, and Investigators determined the blaze was set intentionally in a bedroom while two people were inside.

A working smoke alarm is credited with saving both occupants, who escaped without injury.

The teen was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 13, and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center. He was denied bail both by a court commissioner and during a bond review before a judge the following day.

If convicted on all charges, the teen could face 199 years in prison and more than $100,000 in fines.

He is charged with:

First-degree arson;

Second-degree arson;

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Two counts of reckless endangerment;

First-degree malicious burning;

Two count of destruction of property over $1,000.

“The attempted murder and assault charges are a result of two occupants being inside of the home at the time the juvenile set the fire,” fire officials said.

