Teen Killed, Driver Airlifted After Crashing Into Dump Truck Contracted By Maryland DOT: Police

Federalsburg resident Trevor Whiteley, 17, has been identified by investigators as the person killed in an overnight crash involving the truck and a 2010 Ford Fusion.

Maryland State Police troopers were called shortly before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 19 to a crash on Route 313, north of Chipmans Lane in Federalsburg.

According to the initial investigation, it was determined that the Ford was traveling south on Route 313 when it rear-ended a dump truck, operated by William Andrew, 24, of Cordova.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the dump truck, contracted by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, had stopped partially on the shoulder and in the roadway for snow removal and salt operations.

Following the crash, Whiteley was pronounced dead, and the driver of the Ford, Denton resident Nathan D’Orlando, 19, was airlifted to Shock Trauma with undisclosed injuries.

Andrew was evaluated and refused medical transport.

The crash resulted in multiple lane closures in the area and remains under investigation.

State police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing circumstance in the crash.

