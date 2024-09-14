Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Teen Found Shot To Death In Lexington Park Street Overnight, Sheriff Says

An 18-year-old has been the latest victim of gunshot violence in Southern Maryland, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies found the 18-year-old suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in St. Mary's County.

Sheriff's deputies found the 18-year-old suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in St. Mary's County.

 Photo Credit: Openverse/appleswitch
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Deputies were called at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, to the area of Midway Drive and Wasp Drive in Lexington Park, where there was a reported shooting with at least one victim down.

Upon arrival, they found Jovan William Medley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and despite life-saving efforts, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The shooting remains under investigation. No details about a possible motive or shooter has been released. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. David Lawrence at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8130.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE