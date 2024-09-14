Teen Found Shot To Death In Lexington Park Street Overnight, Sheriff Says

Deputies were called at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, to the area of Midway Drive and Wasp Drive in Lexington Park, where there was a reported shooting with at least one victim down.

Upon arrival, they found Jovan William Medley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and despite life-saving efforts, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The shooting remains under investigation. No details about a possible motive or shooter has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. David Lawrence at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8130.

