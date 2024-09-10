On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Bushwood resident Deandre Terille Taylor failed to slow down at a white stop line, instead making a sharp right turn in his Ford Mustang and speeding away before getting out and taking off on foot.

A police K9 was called to the scene, and narcotics were detected, though none were recovered on Tuesday.

While in custody, Taylor complained of a medical emergency and was taken to an area hospital, which he left shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff's office.

In the interim, a second search of the area he fled led to the recovery of more than 80 grams of crack cocaine, nearly one gram of powdered cocaine, and two grams of fentanyl.

Already under investigation by the agency's Criminal Investigation Division for suspected drug distribution activities, warrants were issued for two residencies in his name, on Sept. 4 in the 4200 block of Calvert Circle in Mechanicsville and the 2000 block of Wolftrap Street in Lexington Park.

At the Calvert Circle location, deputies seized:

$12,972 in cash;

Seven individually packaged bags of suspected crack cocaine totaling approximately 218 grams;

2.0 grams of suspected fentanyl;

Various CDS paraphernalia.

At the Wolftrap Street residence, detectives recovered:

1,263 grams of suspected marijuana;

A digital scale with suspected cocaine residue;

Shotgun shells;

.44 magnum ammunition;

Additional CDS paraphernalia.

Taylor was not at either location at the time.

On Friday, Sept. 6, an arrest warrant was issued for Taylor, who was found and taken into custody in Clements.

Taylor, 35, was charged with:

Four counts of CDS possession with intent to dispute;

Four counts of CDS possession of not cannabis;

Possession of narcotics production equipment:Possession of CDS paraphernalia;

Multiple traffic violations.

He was taken to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.