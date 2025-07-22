St. Mary's Couple's Dream Move To San Fran Turns Into Fight For Recovery After Tricky Injury

Angelica Ballard and husband John, a pair of well-known teachers in St. Mary’s County, were preparing to make the move to San Francisco by the end of August for Ballard's new job, when a freak skateboard accident threw everything into chaos.

According to Ballard, on June 15, John suffered a triple compound fracture in his ankle.

"Because the part of the foot where the bone ruptured is very tricky, the road to recovery has been painful and full of obstacles,” she said in a GoFundMe where she has been chronicling his progress.

What started as a serious orthopedic injury has spiraled into a complex and grueling medical crisis—one that now involves multiple surgeries, extended hospitalization, and a very real fear of losing insurance before treatment is complete.

“Unfortunately, the medical expenses are piling up, and our original plan for our move involved him,” Ballard wrote. “Since he has been kept almost completely immobilized, the logistics of the move have also changed and become much more expensive.

"And the timeline looks like our insurance will end before his treatment does.”

John was recently transferred from St. Mary’s Hospital to Washington Hospital Center, where doctors made a sobering discovery: necrotic tissue had formed, threatening the success of the initial hardware surgery and possibly even the limb itself.

“We received disheartening news. He needs surgery to remove necrotic tissue,” Ballard said. “The plates and screws from last week will be removed, and once he recovers, he will require skin and muscle grafts from his thigh.

"This complex procedure will involve a vascular surgeon, a plastic surgeon, and his orthopedic surgeon.”

The situation escalated further on Tuesday, July 22, when John himself gave a detailed update, breaking it down “elementary school teacher” style:

“Something… made the skin start dying. Like, rotting off my foot."

“They’ve been mapping my veins in my legs to find a spot of muscle and skin with a good vein match, so they can take that piece, connect the veins into the area on my ankle they’re trying to cover, and help it get comfy in its new home.

“So, imagine one of my tattoos. They cut a piece of that picture out, and paste it on my ankle. That piece of the tattoo now lives on my ankle, and there’s a missing piece of the tattoo they took it from.”

He also said that the possibility of losing his foot has been floated — "but don't freak out. It's not likely. But, it's a possibility.

"I only mention it because people have been worried about it. The words have been said out loud (which freaked ME out) but it’s not something I’m worried about," he continued. "And, believe me. I’m worried about plenty. But, not that.”

The couple is navigating these medical setbacks while also trying to coordinate a cross-country relocation that now includes altered timelines, physical limitations, and financial strain.

“John is currently unable to work, and my new job requires me to relocate to San Francisco by the end of August,” Ballard wrote. “We have until September 16 to vacate our home.”

In the meantime, she’s facing mounting travel and lodging costs as she tries to be at her husband’s side in DC.

“This will increase my own gas, food, and hotel expenses while I am in DC. I may need to take some time off from work,” she said. “We’re concerned about losing our insurance coverage before this is over, and there will be a lapse before my new insurance takes effect. John's main worry is the financial burden of these surgeries, not his leg.”

The couple has received an outpouring of support from friends and former colleagues, including W.A. Davis, who said:

“Sharing for my awesome artist friend Angelica Ballard and her husband John Michael! Both were teachers at our local St. Mary’s County school system and were currently in the process of moving to San Francisco. Unfortunately, John recently suffered a fluke skateboarding accident and now faces a very long road to recovery.”

The GoFundMe can be found here:

“Sadly, a few years later, her son Hugo tragically passed away,” Davis added. “Now they are facing a huge hardship.”

Ballard continues to update the community on the progress of the surgeries, and even had some fun mocking the viral Coldplay "kiss-cam" video with one of their own where she bolts away and he slowly reclines his hospital bed.

"He has more procedures in the following days, but we will cross that bridge when we get to it," she wrote. "For now him being able to eat and engage with people is a great step in the right direction.

"We will be preparing for this to be our home for the next two weeks."

