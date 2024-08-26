St. Mary's County Man Ditched GPS Monitor Following Assault, Arson Arrest, Sheriff Says

Markko Darvelle Morsell, 34, is wanted for escape after removing his electronic monitoring device and fleeing the area following his latest arrest.

At the the time, Morsell was on pretrial release for charges that include three counts of second-degree assault, theft of $100 to under $1,500, and making threats of arson.

He was described as being 6-foot-3 weighing approximately 320 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Morsell or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1959.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.