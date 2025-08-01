Small Tornado Touches Down In Maryland During Storms: Weather Service

Forecasters say that a waterspout formed over Spa Creek — near the US Naval Academy — and what registered as an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Eastport on July 31.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Thursday with peak winds estimated at 65 mph. Its path was just 0.1 miles long, and it had a max width of 25 yards.

The waterspout came ashore at the Severn Sailing Association and minor damage was reported to several boats before it moved back into the Severn River as a waterspout.

An eyewitness saw the waterspout move ashore and over the marina, according to the National Weather Service.

"They documented a few trailered and stored small boats that were blown over by the wind in the parking area.

"The circulation moved quickly back over water over the mouth of the Severn River where additional social media video showed it as viewed from near the Route 450 bridge."

