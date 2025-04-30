Small Plane Slides Off Runway At Bay Bridge Airport (Developing)

First responders were called before noon on April 30 when the plane wound up off the side of the runway at the airport.

Photos and videos from the scene show the aircraft next to the runway near the Chesapeake Bay.

No injuries were initially reported by investigators. The registered owner of the plane lives in Annapolis, according to FAA records, though details about the pilot have not been released.

The investigation by Maryland State Police and the FAA is ongoing.

