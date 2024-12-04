Shots Fired Near Maryland School Bus Spark Urgent Investigation: Sheriff (Developing)

Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the 28000 block of Rockawalkin Ridge Road at around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3 after reports of individuals shooting at one another, officials said.

The incident took place while a school bus was in the area, prompting concern among parents and residents.

Authorities emphasized that no students were involved in the shooting and there was no immediate danger to those aboard the bus.

Deputies secured the scene within minutes but found no suspects or victims.

Investigators did recover evidence related to the shooting, which is now being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our community, especially our children, is our top priority,” the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, noting that they are working closely with school officials and other local agencies to resolve the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 548-4891, or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

