Shooting Suspect, Accomplice Arrested Following Monthlong Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff

Dequan Maurice Bratten, 32, was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 26 after Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) detectives tracked him to a home in the 30000 block of Pine Knoll Dr. in Princess Anne, according to the department.

Bratten was wanted for a shooting on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the 500 block of North Curlew Road in Salisbury.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on the day of the shooting, deputies responded to a shooting, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was treated by first responders until paramedics arrived to rush her to an area hospital, where she was initially listed in stable condition, though her injuries were described as being life-threatening at the time.

Bratten was identified as a suspect and remained at large until he was taken into custody this week by members of the sheriff's office.

During the arrest, investigators executed a search warrant and found Bratten at the residence, police said, along with a second person, 31-year-old Princess Anne resident Qualesha Nyshae Lewis, was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.

Detectives from the WCSO Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation, with help from multiple law enforcement teams, including:

"The investigation remains active as authorities work to identify others who may have helped Bratten following the shooting," investigators said.

