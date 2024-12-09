Sheriff Calls $2M Drug Bust Historic As St. Mary’s Deputies Dismantle Trafficking Operation

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that detectives arrested Antwian Marquis Johnson, 38, and Shannon Marie Johnson, 37, both of Great Mills, during a raid on Dec. 5. following an undercover probe into drug trafficking.

Deputies executed search warrants at two residences in Great Mills and Hollywood, where they seized approximately 47 pounds of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, along with $75,000 in cash, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and four vehicles.

“This operation was the largest narcotics seizure in the history of our office and one of the most significant in the Southern Maryland region,” Sheriff Steve Hall said. "I witnessed the profound sense of accomplishment by the deputies involved in the operation, which is only surpassed by my pride in them."

The first search occurred early Thursday at a home on Daugherty Court in Great Mills, where deputies recovered cash and firearms.

A second search on Old Hollywood Road in Hollywood revealed over 200 individually packaged bags of Controlled Dangerous SubstanceS (CDS) ready for street-level distribution, as well as bulk quantities intended for large-scale trafficking.

Antwian Johnson faces 12 charges, including:

Two counts of CDS possession – large amount;

Two counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute;

Two counts of possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime;

Two counts of CDS possession – not cannabis;

Two counts of CDS – proceeds from offense;

CDS - production equipment;

Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime.

Shannon Marie Johnson was charged with:

Two counts of CDS possession – large amount;

Two counts of CDS – proceeds from offense;

Two counts of conspiracy to possess CDS with intent to distribute;

Two counts of CDS possession – not cannabis

CDS – common nuisance for keeping a vehicle for the purpose of illegally administering CDS.

Both suspects remain behind bars at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown as they await further legal proceedings.

“This historic bust sends a strong message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated in St. Mary’s County,” Hall added.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.